Kaun Banega Crorepati's First Winner Harshvardhan Nawathe Says The Show Changed His Life, Boosted His Career

Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned with its 13th season on Sony Entertainment Television. The popular game show first premiered 21 years on July 3, 2000, marking megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s small-screen debut. The quiz show continues to have immense popularity even now and has changed many contestant’s lives forever.

One of the most iconic moments in the history of KBC is when Mr Bachchan announced Harshvardhan Nawathe as the first-ever Crorepati of the show. Nawathe recently opened up about KBC’s role in shaping his life in a conversation with Etimes TV. He revealed that people still recognise him to this day as KBC’s first winner.

He said, “Things have changed a lot. I wouldn't say that when I walk on the streets it's the same like it was 20 years back but that recognition still remains. People do recognise me when my name is called out. When I am going for meetings and I give my business card and look at my name the reaction is different, the recognition is always there and it will remain till the time I am there.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Premiere Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Viewers To 'Gyaan Ka Terva Abhiyaan'

He went on to add, “I think that opportunity was so used at that point of time that I will always be known whatever I do in life. I will always be known as the first KBC winner whatever I do in life. You tend to remember first of everything whatever achievements one has made and whoever is the first one.”

Nawathe then recalled the time he was on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan and said the moment was a dream-come-true for him as he had grown up watching all his movies. He shared that Big B has that demi god-like persona and it takes a while to sink in that you are in front of him.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: EXCLUSIVE! Meet The First Contestant Of This Season Gyaan Raj

On being quizzed about how the show helped him boost his career, he said, “I was involved in many things that I was doing at that point of time. I would say the platform that KBC gave me was like a net and then I could experiment with life. Then I went to the UK. I did not have to take a huge amount of loan. I did my MBA. I came back and started with my professional career. It was a safety net, it allowed me to experiment a little more than I would have.”