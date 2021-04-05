Kavita Kaushik Has THIS To Say About Her Remuneration For Bigg Boss 14

Kavita Kaushik had a memorable journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The FIR actress had entered the show as a wild-card contestant and in just a short time, caught everyone's attention with her badass avatar. She had a major tiff with Eijaz Khan over their past equation. In that week, she had got eliminated from the house, but on public demand she was brought back into the show.

After re-entering the house, Kavita Kaushik fought with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Kavita's overall performance didn't go down well with housemates as well as the host Salman Khan. In one of the episodes, Bigg Boss had opened the main door of the house and asked contestants if they want to make a voluntary exit. Without giving a second thought Kavita walked out of the show, and despite receiving several requests from the makers, the actress refused to come back.

Overall, Kavita Kaushik's journey was a rollercoaster ride for all. Recently, the TV actress had a candid chat with ETimes TV, where she was asked whether she received her remuneration for her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Replying to the same, Kavita said, "I don't even want to ask, let alone fight for it. The fact is that I did walk out and refused to go back to the house despite repeated attempts by the team. I like to play fair. I have nothing against the team; they are wonderful and hard-working."

Kavita Kaushik further stated that she is not a people pleaser, and believes in doing what she loves to do. In the future, she won't do such kind of shows which could affect her career. On the professional front, Kavita has worked in some popular shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb, Kahani Terrii Merrii, Piya Ka Ghar, Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, CID, FIR and so on.

Also Read : Kavita Kaushik On Leaving Bigg Boss 14 After Fight With Rubina Dilaik: I Am Glad I Left

Also Read : BB 14: Kavita Kaushik Gives Sarcastic Reply As A Fan Asks Her To Support Rahul Vaidya Over Rubina & Abhinav