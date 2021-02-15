Kavita Kaushik On Leaving Bigg Boss 14 After Fight With Rubina Dilaik: I Am Glad I Left

Kavita Kaushik On Leaving Bigg Boss 14 After A Fight With Rubina Dilaik

When asked about leaving the show, Kavita Kaushik said, "I am glad I left because I am not so smart with my words. I realised that I was so done with the fake fights for image building that I could raise my hand on someone in helplessness, and I do not promote violence of any kind. In my entire journey in the BB house, I never started a fight. Each time, I was provoked to get into an argument, and yes, thereafter, I lacked the shrewdness to watch my words. In anger, I would say things that would take some other turn, leaving behind the actual reason for the fight. I felt this is not who I am, my good qualities are not coming out on the show, so it's pointless staying inside. I was not so desperate. I was lucky that they gave me the option to leave that day and opened the door. It was like Mahadev ne khulwa diya tha darwaza mere liye. People die to stay in the house, I couldn't wait to leave."

Kavita On Her Future Equation With Abhinav Shukla

Kavita Kaushik feels sad about whatever happened in Bigg Boss 14 house. However, she said that it was absolutely not a lie. The actress called her husband's tweets and her behaviour inside the house childish, as it could affect both the parties equally. For the unversed, Kavita and Abhinav-Rubina stay in the same building in Mumbai, hence, they could bump into each other quite often. When asked about her future equation with Abhinav, she said, "I guess we will ignore each other in the building with better grace."

Kavita Kaushik Says Participating In Bigg Boss Was A Bad Decision

The FIR actress revealed that entering Bigg Boss 14 house was a bad decision. When asked about putting BB behind, Kavita categorically said, "Why should I put it behind me? A bad decision doesn't define me, but the lessons it has taught me, will. It taught me some harsh life lessons; I won't trust easily now, I will definitely do less for strangers and speak correctly, especially when angry. I am on a road trip covering Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Being in the mountains, jumping into the rivers, visiting my village and staying at my ancestral place has helped me introspect and heal."