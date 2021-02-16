Kavita Kaushik Reunites With Her FIR Castmates And Recreates A Police Station Scene On Her 40th Birthday

Kavita Kaushik celebrated her 40th birthday on February 15. The actress who is best remembered for her role in FIR, reunited with her show’s castmates and friends Kiku Sharda, Gopinath Gandotra, Sandeep Anand, Mellisa Pias and Sapna Sikarwar on her birthday.

Kavita shared on her social media that the cast of FIR joined in on the party. She shared the photos and wrote, "F.i.r alert !! I woke up to tell you guys that we shot a cop station scene while we celebrated the big 40! Who all want to see?" She also tagged co-star Aamir Ali and said that he was missed at the birthday reunion.

Kavita and the team created a fresh scene in FIR style to celebrated her 40th birthday. They later even asked the makers when would a new season of the show come back. The special video had Kavita and cast recreate the iconic police station scene from the show. The video was shot by Kavita's husband Ronit Biswas.

The actress shared the video and wrote, “Enjoy! scene thought and enacted within 10 minutes, we still got it yea." Check out the video below:

In the video, Kavita speaks about not having a second season of the show yet. She takes a dig and says Kiku is busy becoming women on other shows while Gopi is busy being 'tau ji' in Punjabi films and Sandeep has kept himself busy in the gym. The actress spoke in her role Chandramukhi Chautala’s style, which gave us solid nostalgia.

For the unversed, Kavita was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14. The actress played the role of a Haryanvi cop on FIR from 2006 to 2015. The SAB TV sitcom was a huge hit and is missed by the audience to this day.

ALSO READ: BB 14: Kavita Kaushik Gives Sarcastic Reply As A Fan Asks Her To Support Rahul Vaidya Over Rubina & Abhinav

ALSO READ: Kavita Kaushik On Dark Side Of TV Industry: I Was Reminded I’ll Be Sued If I Play Haryanvi Cop Again