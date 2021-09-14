Kavita Kaushik Seeks Help To Find Missing Indian Idol Doctor Amit Sharma; Says His Behaviour Was Mysterious

Recently, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik took to Twitter to seek help to find doctor Amit Sharma, who was a set consultant on Indian Idol and has been missing for five days. She revealed in her tweets that Dr Amit Sharma behaviour was mysterious as he had stopped talking to anyone and had stopped eating three days before he went missing.

The worried actress shared details of his work and family and mentioned in her post that his mother is inconsolable and they have informed the police as well.



Kavita shared a picture of the doctor and wrote, "ATTENTION PLS 🙏 This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him."

When a user asked about few more details, she revealed, "Yes, lives in oshiwara with his mom and brother,acc to his mom- behavior was mysterious and aloof since sometime,left without his wallet and mobile, he had even lost his speech and not eaten last 3 days! Now it's been 8 days to that state,How is he surviving? We are very worried."

She also appealed actors who were his patients to look for him. She wrote, "I Appeal to all actors who were patients of Dr Amit to look for him using your contacts n privilege, I know of some big names in films and tv that had Amit visit their homes to treat all their family members when in need! That Angel who helped you needs you today! Do something."

Kavita had also shared a picture with the doctor and mentioned that he always answered everyone's call and reached everyone's doorstep to treat them even when called during odd hours.

Dr Amit helped me during corona, he's my Dr ..just got to know he's missing...

If anyone knows anything pls help🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/5B6RRDgZ8g — RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) September 12, 2021

#FindDrAmitSharma if there is any info pls call us on 9820378775 ! He is a very helpful Doctor who has treated/helped/counseled more than half of the entertainment industry over the last 20 years! Disappered mysteriously, he was a family doctor to many famous actors/directors etc pic.twitter.com/ohCu3vzch4 — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 13, 2021

Richa Chadha reposted Kavita's tweet for better reach and wrote, "Do help spread the word and help this family."

Rajev Paul actor too shared a missing post on his Twitter and asked netizens to help find the doctor.

Kavita asked people who got a clue about his whereabouts to get in touch with her through Twitter as she is in touch with his mother.