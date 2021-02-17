Kavita Kaushik: We Might Just Come Back With FIR Season 2 But It Depends On Everyone's Availability

Recently, Kavita Kaushik celebrated her 40th birthday with her FIR co-stars Kiku Sharda, Gopinath Gandotra, Sandeep Anand, Mellisa Pias and Sapna Sikarwar. The FIR actors also recreated police station scene and fans wondered if FIR Season 2 is on the way! It has to be recalled that Kavita played Haryanvi police officer Chandramukhi Chautala on the show and there have been constant buzz about the returning to TV.

When Kavita was asked about the same, she said that whenever the channel or the production house suggested to return, the actors were busy with either personal or professional stuffs, so they couldn't make it happen. She also said that they might just return with second season but it's all about timing and availability of everyone.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "The show ended on a high note and it wasn't that it had low TRPs due to which it went off air. So that's one of the reasons why people always feel that there will be FIR Part two. We had been doing the show for nine years and when it went off air in 2015, we thought we will take a break and come back. But since then everyone has been busy with some work of their own."

She further added, "Whenever the channel or the production house suggested it, someone was getting married or somebody was working on another show or a film or someone travelling. There was always something or the other everyone's schedules never matched. We might just come back with a new season, but it's all about timing and availability of everyone."

