Kavita Kaushik Welcomes Lord Ganesha At Home After 5 Years; Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh & Others Visit (PICS)

TV actress Kavita Kaushik, who was in the news during Bigg Boss 14, welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home after 5 years of her father's death. For the unversed, Kavita had lost her father in 2016, and after that, the FIR fame Kavita didn't bring Ganpati Bappa to her home. And now, after five years, she broke the self-made barrier and welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home.

Kavita Kaushik posted a bunch of pictures on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, with her husband Ronnit Biswas, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Ginni Chatrath. Interestingly, they attended the Ganesh Puja at her home. Kavita penned an emotional post on Instagram. She wrote, "Something broke in 2016 when my father died, I discontinued bringing Bappa home , maybe I was fighting with my Mahadev "you took away my dad I won't love your son" I lost my fire to achieve, my zeal, my ambition, But God made us and only God pulls us out of our self made barriers, Today I can't thank the lord above for the love I've recieved in abundance, I had never thought il get love and care like my papa showered on me, we bring back Bappa into our new home after a 5 years break and Bappa made me bring him not just at home but carrying him in my arms on national Tv, Although I'm yet to finish my cameo and go back home to my celebrations my wonderful friends made sure I dont miss home or Bappa's Darshan! Thank you @kapilsharma and @sambhavnasethofficial for all the love."

In the above pictures, Kavita Kaushik is looking beautiful in traditional wear. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Ginni Chatrath also looked stylish as they donned the festive outfits. Apart from them, her pet dog and cat share some cute moments with her husband Ronnit Biswas. Looks like, Kavita Kaushik is enjoying every moment of this Ganpati festival.

Talking about Kavita Kaushik's career, she has featured in TV shows like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kammal, Kahani Terrii Merrii, Piya Ka Ghar, Kumkum, Remix, FIR and so on.