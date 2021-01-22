KBC 12: After Amitabh Bachchan's Request, Contestant Vivek Parihar And His Wife Get Transferred To Same City

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, contestant Vivek Parihar, a traffic constable from Mandsaur, narrated his ordeal to Amitabh Bachchan while playing the game. Vivek revealed to the megastar that his wife is posted in Gwalior because of which he is facing certain issues. Big B was then seen urging the Government of Madhya Pradesh to depute the couple together at one place.

And now, after the host’s appeal to unite the two, the state government ordered the transfer of the constable's wife to Mandsaur.

The MLA of Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, who had also urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and DGP to look into the matter of uniting the couple, has shared the order issued by the Government on January 18. It states that the wife has now been posted in the Narcotics Wing in Mandsaur for three years.

For the unversed, Vivek won Rs 25 lakh on KBC 12. The current edition of the popular game show premiered on September 28 on Sony Entertainment Television under the new COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

The 12th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati will have its grand finale episode tomorrow (January 22). The show will pay a special tribute to the army officers by welcome Kargil war heroes – Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Singh on the hot seat with Mr Bachchan.

