KBC 12: Can You Answer The Question That Made Dr Neha Shah The Fourth Crorepati This Season?

KBC 12 has found its fourth crorepati this season in its latest episode and it is Dr Neha Shah from Ghatkopar, Mumbai. All four crorepatis of KBC 12 have been women so far, the first one being Nazia Nasim, a communications manager followed by IPS officer Mohita Sharma and Anupa Das, a teacher from Bastar, Chattishgarh.

For the unversed, Dr Neha resumed her game with the Rs 12.5 lakh question in the January 6th episode. She played confidently and used her only unused expert lifeline and gave the right answer for the Rs. 1 crore question. The 45-year-old doctor wants to open her own clinic with the winning amount.

The winning question that made Neha the fourth crorepati of the season is as follows: Who was the first Chinese to go into space, abroad the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft? It came with the following options: A) Nie Haisherg B) Yang Liwei C) Fei Junlong D) Jing Haipeng. The correct answer is: B) Yang Liwei

During her game, Neha also revealed to host Amitabh Bachchan that she has been trying to make it to the hot seat for the last 20 years. The showrunners even showed the photos of Neha visiting the show as an audience member in the past. She then shed light on working extensively as a frontline warrior to treat patients both in government and private clinics during the COVID-19 crisis.

