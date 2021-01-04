KBC 12 Finds Its Fourth Crorepati In Dr Neha Shah Who Will Also Be Seen Flirting With Amitabh Bachchan

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has found its fourth big winner. The makers have introduced its viewers to the fourth crorepati in a new promo. Dr Neha Shah is the fourth KBC 12 contestant to win Rs 1 crore and the fourth woman contestant to win the coveted prize money this season.

In the promo, Neha Shah is seen flirting with host Amitabh Bachchan and even sings the song 'Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar’ for him. And upon winning Rs 1 crore, Shah is also seen giving flying kisses to Big B and saying, "Love you." The promo then shows the contestant proceeding towards the ultimate Rs 7 crore question.

The aforementioned promo was shared on Sony TV on its official Twitter handle with the caption: "AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV (sic)." Check out the post below:

AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021

For the unversed, the first crorepati of KBC 12 was Nazia Nasim, a communications manager from Delhi. The second crorepati was an IPS officer hailing from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh named Mohita Sharma. And the third contestant to win Rs 1 crore on the show was Anupa Das, a teacher from Bastar, Chattishgarh.

It will be interesting to see if Neha Shah becomes the first contestant of the season to crack the Rs 7 crore jackpot question. KBC 12 airs at 9 pm on weekdays on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Sonu Sood Joins Amitabh Bachchan In Karamveer Special Episode, Unveils His Book, I’m No Messiah

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer The Rs 1 Crore Question That Stumped Bhavna Vaghela?