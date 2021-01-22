KBC 12 Grand Finale: Amitabh Bachchan Honours Kargil War Heroes – Yogendra Singh Yadav And Sanjay Singh

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, which premiered in September in last year, is all set to conclude with its grand finale episode tonight. The special episode will see host Amitabh Bachchan honouring Kargil War heroes and Param Veer Chakra awardees, Subedar Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav, as part of the Karamveer series.

After entertaining the viewers for nearly four months, KBC 12 will bid goodbye to us all tonight with a grand finale dedicated to the heroes of 1999 Kargil War.

Yogendra Singh Yadav was awarded the Param Veer Chakra in 1999 for his courage and bravery in capturing Tiger Hill in Kargil, while Sanjay Kumar was awarded the same for his gallantry in Mushkoh Valley in Ladakh. The two contestants will be donating the prize money they win to the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund, which extends financial aid to the next of kin of battle casualties.

The Highlights of the KBC 12 grand finale episode are as follows:

The episode commences with the military band and military personnel performing a parade on the studio floor. Amitabh Bachchan enters the stage and informs us that the finale episode is being dedicated to the Kargil war heroes with a poem and welcomes Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Singh on the hot seat.

Mr Bachchan asks the special guests about their experience of being awarded the prestigious Param Veer Chakra. He then gives the audience a rundown of Kargil war and salutes the guests.

Big B then begins the game and the guests answer the first two questions correctly. The Rs 2,000 question was related to the movies and Mr Bachchan asks the duo if they get time to watch movies. Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sanjay Singh answer by stating that they rarely get time to watch movies.

After the Rs 5,000 question, Yogendra Singh Yadav narrates his story of courage and valour while capturing Tiger Hill in Kargil. Yadav was only 19-years-old when he was awarded the PVC. The Rs 20,000 question was about the 2004 movie, Lakshya, which was based on the Kargil War. This is followed by Mr Bachchan asking the officers about weather conditions and how they cause more hurdles during the war. He then presents the seventh and eight questions.

