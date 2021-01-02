KBC 12: Sonu Sood Joins Amitabh Bachchan In Karamveer Special Episode, Unveils His Book, I’m No Messiah

In Friday’s special Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, actor Sonu Sood accompanied entrepreneur Prashant Gade and Bike-ambulance driver, Dada Karimul Hak, to the hot seat.

Amitabh Bachchan was greatly influenced by Karimul Hak, also known as 'Ambulance Dada’s' story. The Padma Shri recipient revealed his mother had died due to lack of treatment, after which he was determined not to let anyone die without treatment. He told that till now he has taken 5500 people to the hospital on his ambulance and has saved their lives.

Meanwhile, Sonu also launched his book titled 'I Am No Messiah’ on the show. The book which is written in the first person recounts his experience of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor also reveals the emotional challenges he faced while extending help in his book.

For the unversed, the 47-year-old actor's initiatives and social services during the pandemic were also highlighted all throughout the episode. Sonu supported the contestants and played the game with much sincerity and managed to raise Rs 25 lakh rupees before the time was up to end the episode.

The actor has shared his experience and some pictures from the KBC episode on his Instagram account as well. He wrote, “What a way to begin the New Year. Here I am with one of India’s most admired & loved men—Amitji🙏 catch us at 9pm tonight on KBC unveiling my book, I’m no Messiah🙏 Here’s to happy beginnings for everyone around the global fraternity. Keep doing what you do best❤️”

