KBC 13: Aditya Bose Took Home Rs 10,000 After Giving Incorrect Answer For THIS Rs 3.2 Lakh Question!

The October 27 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed roll over contestant Aditya Bose grace the hot seat. The 26-year-old, who is an entrepreneur from Delhi, was accompanied by his mother on the show. Aditya started his game on a good note and even reached the Rs 3.2 Lakh question. However, he gave an incorrect answer and took home a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The Rs 3.2 Lakh question that stumped Aditya Bose is as follows: Kabaddi is the national sport of which of these countries? It came with the following options: A) Pakistan B) Nepal C) India and D) Bangladesh. The correct answer is D) Bangladesh. However, Aditya chose Pakistan and lost the game.

After Aditya’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Kumar Saurav. The contestant, who is a banker from Bihar, was born and brought up in Banka district. He shared with Amitabh Bachchan that he recently got a transfer to Chanakyapuri in Delhi. Kumar also revealed that he completed his B Tech prior to preparing for the banking exams.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Hema Sahu Wasn’t Able To Answer This Rs 12.5 Lakh Question, Can You?

KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 6.4 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Pallavi Mahida On The Show?

The contestant used his first lifeline (Audience Poll) for the Rs 2,000 question. He then used his second lifeline for the fifth question of Rs 10,000. With two lifelines intact, Kumar Saurav won Rs 12.5 lakh tonight and will continue his game in the next episode.

During the episode, the contestant was also seen talking about his girlfriend and how he had met her through an online English learning app. He shared that he was nervous in their first meeting and upon holding her hand, he shouted 'Jai Hanuman', which left her in splits.