KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Contestant Shakti Prabhakar Blushing By Planning A Romantic Date On Set

The September 29 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed Shakti Prabhakar grace the hot seat. The contestant, who hails from Nainital, went on to reveal that her mother is urging her to get married but she's not interested in an arranged marriage. Amitabh Bachchan then asks Shakti about the three things that she can't live without and after hearing the response, the megastar goes on to say, "Can you stay without me?" This left the contestant blushing.

Big B then asked her about going out. Shakti said that he must come visit Nainital to which Big B responded by saying that if he visits her hometown, will she marry her? This left the audience in splits and since he couldn't take out his fan on a date, Mr Bachchan changed the lightings of the KBC13 set and made it romantic with heart lights all over the place.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Sarabjit Singh Couldn't Answer THIS Rs 12.5 Lakh Question, Can You?

KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 40,000 Question That Stumped Contestant Sandhya Makhija On The Show?

Meanwhile, the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode of the game show will be graced by actors Pankaj Tripathi and Prateek Gandhi. The two will be seen having a good time on the show with host Amitabh Bachchan and will be playing for a social cause. The makers have been sharing some interesting sneak peaks of the episode on social media.

In a recent promo, Pankaj Tripathi is seen sharing details about a love letter he once wrote to his wife Mridula Tripathi, who was seated in the audience. Meanwhile, in another promo from the episode, we got to see Pratik Gandhi asking some questions about middle-class households to Mr Bachchan. The actor asked Big B if he has ever knocked a TV remote to make it work or turned a discarded piece of clothing into a washrag. The questions left the KBC 13 host speechless. Check out the promo below: