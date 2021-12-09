KBC 13: Ankita Sadarani, Who Suffers From Achondroplasia, Receives Standing Ovation From The Audience

The December 9 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed contestant Ankita Sadarani, a student from Ahmedabad, Gujarat grace the hot seat. The contestant’s height is only 3 feet and she received a standing ovation from the audience. Ankita suffers from a rare disease called achondroplasia dwarfism. She revealed on the show that she wants to get a good government job after completing her studies. The contestant also shared with Amitabh Bachchan that she is preparing for competitive exams.

After her exit, Jayesh, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh graced the hot seat. During today’s show, Big B called himself a camel whilst answering a question of the contestant.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 1.6 Lakh Question That Stumped Amit Chopra?

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s episode, contestant Amit Chopra got excited and threw flying kisses at his wife, Varsha who was in the audience. He then ended up asking Mr Bachchan if he ever communicated in some sign language or other such gestures with his wife Jaya Bachchan. Big B said that they don't do this as they have been married for almost 50 years. He said what will they do by showering flying kisses on each other whilst adding, "Takreeban ab 50 saal ho gaye hai. Kya karenge aise kuch karke." Amit Chopra managed to win Rs 80,000 on the show after he failed to answer the Rs 1.6 lakh question.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Manoj Kumar Goyal Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 25 Lakh Question, Can You?

KBC 13 will also witness the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grace the show in the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode. The promos of the highly awaited episode have already created a lot of buzz on social media. One of the highlight moments from the show will be Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi and Babitaji aka Munmun Dutta dancing on 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' from the blockbuster movie Silsila.