KBC 13: Can You Answer The 1 Crore Question That Stumped 14-Year-Old Rajnandini Kalita On The Show?

The December 1 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed 14-year-old Rajnandini Kalita grace the hot seat. The ongoing 13th season of the popular quiz show has welcomed young children as part of a special segment this week.

The roll-over contestant, who hails from Guwahati, started her day with the host Amitabh Bachchan asking her the 1 crore point question. However, she couldn’t recall the answer and spent quite a lot of time pondering over the question. Rajnandini eventually decided to quit the game whilst taking home 50 lakhs points as prize money.

The 1 crore point question that stumped Rajnandini is as follows: At the age of 12 years, 4 months and 25 days, who became the world’s youngest-ever chess grandmaster? It came with the following options: A) Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa B) Abhimanyu Mishra C) Beth Harmon and D) Gukesh Dommaraju. The correct answer is B) Abhimanyu Mishra.

After Rajnandini’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Varnika Kothari from Pune, Maharashtra. The 12-year-old revealed that has received the title of the 'World’s Youngest Science Fiction Author’ for her work in the sci-fi genre. She handed over a copy of her book named Claira Jackson to Amitabh as a present for his granddaughter Aaradhya. Mr Bachchan was moved by the little contestant’s gesture and said, “I will give this to her. She will be very happy.”

Varnika, who was accompanied by her parents on the show, managed to win a cash prize of 10,000. She lost momentum in the game after she gave the wrong answer for the eighth question that could have made her win Rs 80,000. After her short-lived stint on the hot seat, Amitoj Singh from Punjab made it to the hot seat and won Rs 20,000 by the end of the episode. The young contestant, who made Mr Bachchan laugh with his love for food, will resume his game in tonight’s (December 2) episode.