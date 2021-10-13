KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Anuj Agarwal On The Show?

The October 13 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed roll-over contestant Anuj Agarwal grace the hot seat. The 28-year-old, who is a software engineer from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, develops mobile applications for a company. He played a good game until he reached the Rs 12.5 lakh question. Anuj wasn’t sure of the answer and decided to use Flip The Question lifeline. However, he ended up giving the wrong answer for the new question and lost Rs 3.2 lakh.

The Rs 12.5 lakh question that stumped him is as follows: When the Lucknow Pact was adopted in 1916, Muhammad Ali Jinnah represented the Muslim League. Who represented Indian National Congress? It came with the options: A) Mahatma Gandhi, B) Bal Gangadhar Tilak, C) Gopal Krishna Gokhale and D) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The correct answer is B) Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

After Anuj Agarwal’s exit, the next contestant to grace the hot seat was Sumit Kaushik. The 24-year-old, who hails from Najafgarh, works as a housekeeping staff at Army Base Hospital in New Delhi. The contestant shared with Amitabh Bachchan that he looks after three departments namely dispensary, pediatric OPD and CSR lab at the hospital. Anuj won a cash prize of Rs 80,000 in tonight's episode of the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Hussain Vohra Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 1 Crore Question, Can You?

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals The Famous Lamp From Sholay Took Three-And-A-Half-Years To Shoot

Meanwhile, the makers have shared the promo of the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode which airs this Friday (October 15). We get to see Mr Bachchan having a gala time with actress Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy as the trio will be reminiscing Sholay days on the show.

The aforementioned promo of the special episode was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: "Shuru hua Sholay film ki yaadon se juda silsila #KBC13 ke manch par! Inn rochak palon ko dekhna mat bhooliyega #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, iss shukravaar, 15th Oct, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par (sic)." Check out the promo below: