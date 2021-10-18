KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Bhagyashree Tayde On The Show?

The October 18 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 commenced with host Amitabh Bachchan introducing this week’s contestants. This was followed by a 26-year-old homemaker named Bhagyashree Tayde making it to the hot seat after winning the fastest fingers first triple test. The contestant, who hails from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, wished to make an identity for herself through KBC 13.

She also opened up about her father not accepting her inter-cast marriage to a police constable named Sanghapal. Mr Bachchan got Bhagyashree to speak to her father and convinced him to reconcile with her. The contestant played a good game and won a cash prize of Rs 12.5 lakh on the show. However, she wasn’t sure of the answer to the next question and decided to quit the game.

The Rs 25 Lakh Question that stumped Bhagyashree Tayde is as follows: Muhammad Shah Aga Khan III built the Aga Khan Palace in 1892 in Pune to offer employment to poor people who had been drastically affected by what? It came with the following options: A) Epidemic, B) Famine, C) Foreign invasion and D) Earthquake. The correct answer is B) Famine.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Hema Malini And Ramesh Sippy Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Sumit Kaushik Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 50 Lakh Question, Can You?

In the meantime, the makers have shared a promo of the next crorepati of the season on Sony TV’s social media handles. In the video, we get to see an upcoming contestant win Rs 1 crore question followed by him attempting for the jackpot question, which is for Rs 7 crore. The episode will be aired on October 20 and 21, 2021.

The aforementioned sneak peek was shared with the followed caption: "#KBC13 ke manch par phir ek baar aane wala hai woh pal, jab koi contestant khelega ₹7 crore ka sawaal, par kya sahi uttar dekar woh jeetenge ₹7 crore? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan." Take a look!