KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 40,000 Question That Stumped Contestant Sandhya Makhija On The Show?

The September 27 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed host Amitabh Bachchan welcome a new batch of contestants whilst sharing that the show will pay a tribute to all healthcare workers throughout this whole week. The first contestant to grace the hot seat was a state tax inspector from Gujarat named Sandhya Makhija.

The contestant, who aspires to become a Deputy Collector, is also currently preparing for competitive exams. She was accompanied by her mother on the show. Sandhya told Mr Bachchan that her late father was a fruit seller but he always strived to educate his children and encouraged them to pursue a career. She also stated that she started working at the age of 19 and is currently supporting her family.

Sandhya failed to answer the Rs 40,000 question and took home a cash prize of Rs 10,000 on KBC 13. It must be noted that she still had two lifelines left in her kitty. The Rs 40,000 question that stumped Sandhya Makhija is as follows: On the banks of which river was this fort built by Rani Ahilya Bai Holkar? It came with the following options: A) Godavari, B) Narmada, C) Tapi and D) Betwa. The correct answer is B) Narmada.

After her exit, the next contestant to win the Fastest Fingers First round was Sarbjeet Singh from Jammu and Kashmir. Singh, who lives in Mendhar, near the LOC, is a school teacher and he shared stories of teaching kids despite facing hurdles during wars at the border. On a lighter note, the contestant was also seen making Big B laugh with some anecdotes about his family and college life.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm IST. The ongoing 13th season of the popular game show commenced its journey on August 23rd and has already found its first crorepati in a visually impaired teacher from Agra named Himani Bundela.