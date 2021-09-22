KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Namrata Shah On The Show?

The September 22 episode of KBC 13 witnessed roll-over contestant Namrata Ajay Shah grace the hot seat. The contestant, who is born in Khambhat and brought up in Nadiad, is a dance teacher from Gujarat. She shared with host Amitabh Bachchan that she trains her students in Kathak dance form. Namrata has also performed in prominent events along with them and runs a dance academy with more than 200 students.

The contestant played a good game and won Rs 25 lakh. However, she wasn't sure about the 15th question for Rs 50 Lakh and decided to quit the game show. The Rs 50 Lakh question that stumped Namrata is as follows: Which country's flag is considered the oldest continuously used national flag in the world? It came with the following options: A) Greece, B) Finland, C) Denmark and D) Iceland. The correct answer is C) Denmark.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Namrata was seen flirting with host Amitabh Bachchan on the show. She even delivered a small performance on the sets to the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya’ and left Mr Bachchan impressed with her moves. This was followed by Namrata praising Big B and he even invited her to have tea with her. Later, when the contestant asked if she could call him Amitji, the megastar told her to call Amit.

Namrata also asked Amitabh Bachchan to name her grandkid as her son and daughter-in-law are expecting their first child. The actor suggested Adriti if they are blessed with a daughter and Adhiraj, Adarsh and Arunabh if they are blessed with a son. Big B even revealed that Adriti is the name of Goddess Durga.