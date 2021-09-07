KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 6.4 Lakh Question That Kalpana Failed To Answer On Amitabh Bachchan’s Show?

The September 6 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed a school principal from Champa, Chattisgarh named hosted Kalpana Singh take to the hot seat. The contestant was seen discussing with Amitabh Bachchan the various challenges of online classes and how she misses seeing her students play on the school premises.

Kalpana played a good game until she reached the eleventh question worth Rs 6.4 Lakh. The contestant, by this point, had exhausted all her lifelines and had to take a risk on the question. She failed to give the right answer and as a result, she took home a cash prize of Rs 3.2 Lakh.

The Rs 6.4 Lakh question that stumped Kalpana is as follows: “Which of these politicians started her career as a school teacher?” it came with the following options: A) Sushma Swaraj, B) Mayawati, C) Pratibha Patil and D) Nirmala Sitharaman. Kalpana chose Nirmala Sitharaman as the answer, however, the correct answer is B) Mayawati.

After Kalpana wrapped up her game, we got to see Assam's Tushar Bharadwaj sit on the hot seat next. The contestant was seen requesting Mr Bachchan to let him meet his wife before starting the game. Tushar, who is the dean of a boarding school in Assam, revealed that he left the IT industry to become a teacher. Big B also played his introduction video, where we get to see his students praise his friendly nature and teaching techniques. The contestant won Rs 40,000 in Monday’s episode and is continuing his game in today’s episode.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be taking to the hot seat this week. The actress will be accompanied by director-choreographer Farah Khan, who will be appearing in the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of the quiz game. The makers of the Sony TV show have already shared promos of the two ladies having a fun time with host Amitabh Bachchan.