KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 80,000 Question That Stumped Former Diplomat Manju Seth On The Show?

The 19th episode (September 21) of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 started with Manju Seth, a retired diplomat from New Delhi, gracing the hot seat. The contestant shared with Amitabh Bachchan that she currently teaches diplomacy to school students and writes articles on diplomacy and policy for several publications. She also expressed her desire to travel across the world, on the show.

Whilst talking to Mr Bachchan, Manju even revealed that she learned various languages during her postings and that she has been to six countries after becoming an IFS officer, including Hong Kong and Madagaskar.

The 67-year-old played used her first lifeline, the audience poll and won Rs 3,000, followed by using her next lifeline, Flip The Question, for the next question for Rs 5,000. Soon, the contestant crossed the Rs 10,000 mark but wasn't sure about the answer to the eighth question for Rs 80,000, even after using the 50:50 lifeline. As a result, she decided to quit the show whilst taking home a cash prize of Rs 40,000.

The Rs 80,000 question that stumped Manju Seth is as follows: She was shown the cover of an Autobiography and was asked, Which 'unknown' Indian's autobiography is this? It came with the following options: A) Khuswant Singh, B) Raja Rao, C) Nirad C Chaudhri and D) RK Narayan. The correct answer is C) Nirad C Chaudhri

After Manju’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot was an IAS aspirant named Monika Gurupanchayan. The contestant, who used to be a dentist, told Big B that she pursued her dream of becoming a doctor after finishing school and now she is preparing for the IAS as she wants to help underprivileged women and children. The 34-year-old played a good game and used her last lifeline, Ask The Expert for the 11th question and won Rs 6.4 lakh. However, she decided to quit the game as she didn’t know the answer to the next question.