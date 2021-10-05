Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Chirag Mandot Used Two Lifelines For THIS Rs 3.2 Lakh Question; Can You Answer?

The October 5 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 commenced with roll-over contestant Manisha Sharma gracing the hot seat. The 26-year-old, who works in an E-commerce company in Chhatisgarh, played a good game and went home with a cash prize of Rs 3.2 lakh. The contestant shared with Amitabh Bachchan that she wanted to build a house for her parents with the amount she won on KBC 13.

After Manisha’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was a 30-year-old teacher from Mumbai named Chirag Mandot. The contestant shared with the host that he runs a coaching institute name Mayank Tutorials, which has six branches across Mumbai.

He also opened up about his brother Mayank's murder, and how he decided to quit his data-scientist job in a US-based company to come back to India and continue his brother's legacy.

Chirag revealed to Big B that he is now trying to fulfil his late brother's dream and that the coaching class was actually started by his younger brother Mayank when he was just 21-year old. Chirag shared that while he was in the US, his brother got murdered. Upon hearing about the rather heart-wrenching tragedy, Mr Bachchan got teary-eyed.

Chirag played a good game until he reached the 10th question for which he used two of his lifeline. The Rs 3.2 lakh question for which Chirag used two lifelines is as follows: What is the Great Red Spot on the planet Jupiter? It came with the following options: A) creator, B) volcano, C) lake and D) storm. The correct answer is D) storm. Meanwhile, the contestant, who was accompanied by his wife on the show, has so far earned Rs 6.4 Lakh and will continue with the game in tomorrow's episode.