KBC 13 Contestant Fulfils Father-In-Law's Dream Of Sitting On Hot Seat, Gives Winning Amount Cheque To Him

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati commenced its journey this week on Sony TV. The popular game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. In the premiere episode, a veterinarian from Uttarakhand named Neha Bathla became the second contestant of the season to take to the hot seat. The doctor was accompanied by her father in law on the show.

Neha revealed to Big B that she came on KBC 13 to fulfil her father in law’s dream of participating in the show and sit on the hot seat. The contestant also shared that he always encouraged and supported her after her marriage. Bathla continued her game in the second episode that aired on August 24 and won Rs 3.2 Lakh from the show.

As she received her big winning amount, the contestant requested Mr Bachchan to give the cheque to her father-in-law and also requested the host to allow him to sit on the hot seat. The megastar was kind enough to fulfil Neha's wish and then invited him on the stage. He gave him the winning cheque and even allowed him to sit on the hot seat. Take a look!

Neha then went on to win Rs 6.4 Lakh with the help of a lifeline. For the next question, the Champawat residence used another lifeline 'Ask The Expert' and won the amount. However, she decided to leave the show as she was not sure about the Rs 25 Lakh question.

When Mr Bachchan quizzed Neha about what she will do with the amount, the contestant stated that money doesn’t matter to her and that she came on the show to earn respect in society as people look down upon veterinary doctors.