KBC 13 Contestant Savita Bhati Fails To Win Rs 1 Crore Despite Knowing The Correct Answer

The September 29 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 commenced with roll-over contestant Savita Bhati gracing the hot seat. Bhati, who is a nurse by profession, opened up about the difficulties of her job with Amitabh Bachchan. She played a spectacular game and answered all her questions with a lot of confidence.

She had already won Rs 12.5 Lakh in the previous episode. With just 50-50 lifeline left, she resumed her game and attempted the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh. She used her final lifeline for this question and after giving much thought, Savita ended up giving the right answer. Big B congratulated the contestant as she can now repay her running home loan.

When she finally reached the Rs. 1 crore question, her husband advised her to play the big question only if she feels confident else they now have enough to lead a comfortable life. Savita decided to quit the game as she wasn’t 100 percent sure of the correct answer. Post quitting, when Mr Bachchan asked her to take a guess at the answer, she selected option D and it turned out to be the right answer.

The Rs. 1 crore question that stumped Savita Bhati is as follows: During World War I, at which battle in Turkey in 1915-16 did around 16,000 Indian army soldiers bravely fight along with the Allies? It came with the following options: A. Galicia, B. Ankara, C. Tabsor and D. Gallipoli. The correct answer is D. Gallipoli.

Meanwhile, the 14th question that made him win Rs. 50 Lakh on KBC 13 is as follows: Mathura was the capital of which Mahajanpada in the 6th century BC? It came with the following options: A. Anga, B. Magadha, C. Panchala and D. Shurasena. Savita gave the right answer without the help of any lifeline. The correct answer is D. Shurasena.