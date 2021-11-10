KBC 13: Geeta Singh Gaur Wins 1 Crore, Quits The Show After Facing The 7 Crore Question

In the latest episode of KBC 13, the Amitabh Bachchan show found its third crorepati in Geeta Singh Gaur. Geeta, who is a homemaker, answered the 1 Crore question with confidence but decided to quit the Sony TV show after failing to answer the 7 Crore question.

The 53-year-old decided to bid goodbye to the KBC 13 after facing the 7 Crore question, as she did not have any lifeline left. Geeta Singh Gaur, who hails from Gwalior received a standing ovation from host Amitabh Bachchan after winning the 1 Crore question. In the KBC 13 platform, Geeta revealed how she spent most of her life taking care of the family. She added that this is her second innings in life, and wants to live for herself now.

Geeta Singh Gaur has thus emerged as the third crorepati of KBC 13, after Himani Bundela and Sahil Ahirwar. The contestant answered all the first 15 questions in the show with confidence and won Rs. 1 Crore for the 15th question she answered.

"PK Garg and Homi D Motivala are the only two athletes to be awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in which discipline?" - this was the question that made Geeta Singh win Rs. 1 Crore in the show. The options were Golf, Polo, Ice Hockey, and Yachting, and the correct answer was Yachting.

Bigg Boss 15: SHOCKING! Raqesh Bapat Gets Out Of The House Due To Health Issues

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya To Get Hitched On November 16; Sanjay To Marry Poonam By End Of This Month!

Later, the contestant was presented with her 16th question in the KBC 13, which could have made her win Rs. 7 Crore. "Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar's grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests?" - this was the 7 Crore question. The given options were Don Felipe, Don Henrique, Don Carols, and Don Fransisco.

Geeta decided to quit KBC 13 at this point, as she was unable to answer the question. Later, she guessed that the right answer is Don Henrique, but it was incorrect. The correct answer was Don Fransisco.