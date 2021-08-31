KBC 13: Himani Bundela Won Rs 1 Crore With THIS Question; Contestant Receives A Surprise From Jubin Nautiyal

KBC 13, which commenced its journey on August 23, has found its first crorepati of the season. A visually impaired teacher from Agra named Himani Bundela answered the 15th question correctly on Tuesday’s (August 31) episode and host Amitabh Bachchan handed her over the cheque for Rs 1 crore.

The 25-year-old played confidently and answered her big question without the help of any lifeline. She receives a standing ovation from the megastar and also receives a brand new car from Hyundai as a special gift.

The winning question that made Himani a crorepati is as follows: Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War? It came with the following options: A) Vera Atkins B) Krystyna Skarbek C) Julienne Aisner D) Jeanne-Marie Renier. The correct answer is: D) Jeanne-Marie Renier.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s episode, Mr Bachchan had surprised Himani by making a call to her favourite singer Jubin Nautiyal. The contestant couldn't believe that her dream came true and was overjoyed after talking to Jubin. The singer sings his song 'Humnava Mere’ whilst Himani promised to meet him soon. She added that she will gift something really special to Big B for making the call happen.

The makers shared the special gesture on Sony TV's official social media handles with the following caption: "#KaunBanegaCrorepati Surprise It's always special singing for my fans! This one's for the beautiful soul @himani_bundela13 from #KaunBanegaCrorepati! May you keep inspiring & rising in her life like this! Jald hi milte hai Love, J ❤️” Take a look!