KBC 13: Jaya Bachchan Complains About Amitabh Bachchan; Says ‘Jhooth Bolte Hue Bilkul Ache Nahi Lagte’

Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati recently completed its 1000th episode in the 13th season. To make it special, Big B's daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graced the show with their appearance. During the episode, Amitabh's actress-wife Jaya Bachchan made a special appearance through a video call.

While interacting with Shweta and Navya, Jaya Bachchan complained about Amitabh Bachchan. In the promo, she can be seen grilling Big B with her allegations. Jaya Bachchan can be heard saying Big B never answers phone calls. She said, "Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi."

After hearing it, Amitabh Bachchan defended himself by saying, "Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai?" Interestingly, Shweta Nanda also takes her mother's side and says, "Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge."

Not only the mother-daughter duo, but granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too didn't miss any chance to pull her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's legs. She said, "Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai?"

After getting quizzed by the daughter and granddaughter, Amitabh Bachchan praises Jay Bachchan by saying, "Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap." Hilariously, Jaya calls him liar and says, "Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte." Well, her comment leaves everyone in splits.

Looks like Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda had planned to grill Amitabh Bachchan on the show. Let us tell you, Amitabh and Jaya have been married for more than four decades now, and the duo always gives major couple goals to the people. The episode will be telecast on December 3, 2021.