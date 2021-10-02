KBC 13: Pankaj Tripathi And Pratik Gandhi Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

The KBC 13 episode of October 1 Friday turned interesting with the talented actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi gracing the hot seat. Both the actors had a fun time with host Amitabh Bachchan, on the show. Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi won prize money of Rs. 1.25 Lakh together, and revealed that that are dedicating it for a special cause.

Both Pankaj and Pratik were initially nervous to be in the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. But the duo crossed the 10,000 mark with much ease. They used their first lifeline for the question of Rs. 40,000, which was related to cricket, and the second lifeline for the question of Rs. 80,000, which was related to Shyam Benegal.

Later, Pankaj Tripathi revealed some exciting details about his life before entering the film industry. When host Amitabh Bachchan asked the duo whether they know to cook, Tripathi revealed that he was working as a professional cook before pursuing a career in acting.

Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Pushes Imlie Down; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Jump

The actor recalled how everyone used to go off to sleep at 8 PM in the night, after figuring out the time with a train's siren. He also opened up about his life in the village, where not everyone had matchsticks. Pankaj Tripathi stated his wife Mridula Tripathi supported him when he was a struggling actor.

Shaadi Mubarak Actress Rati Pandey Reveals Why She Couldn't Take Up Bigg Boss 15

Pratik Gandhi, on the other hand, performed Mohan's Masala skit, which is based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi in the KBC 13 platform and impressed host Amitabh Bachchan and others. He opened up about his wife Bhamini Oza, and stated that she has always been his pillar of support. The actors duo decided to quit the game after winning Rs. 12.5 Lakh from Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, as they were unsure about the next question.