KBC 13: Sahil Ahirwar Wins Rs 1 Crore On The Show; Wasn’t Able To Answer This Rs 7 Cr Question!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which commenced its journey on August 23, has found the second crorepati of the season. A 19-year-old student named Sahil Ahirwar from Chattarpur, Madhya Pradesh answered the 15th question correctly on Thursday’s (October 21) episode and host Amitabh Bachchan handed her over the cheque for Rs 1 crore. The contestant was also awarded a brand-new car from Hyundai as a special gift.



Sahil Ahirwar is currently pursuing his graduate degree from Sagar University. He aspires to be an IAS officer and is preparing for the UPSC exam. He played a brilliant game and used his last lifeline 50:50 to win Rs 1 Crore on the show.

The winning question that made Sahil a crorepati is as follows: The Sanskrit phrase Atithi Devo Bhava, meaning the Guest is God, is taken from which Upanishad? It came with the following options: A) Katha Upanishad, B) Mundaka Upanishad, C) Chhandogya Upanishad and D) Taittiriya Upanishad. The correct answer is D) Taittiriya Upanisha.

However, after winning Rs 1 crore, the contestant decided to quit the game as he wasn’t sure of the answer to the jackpot question. The Rs 7 crore question that stumped Sahil is as follows: Which is the only bird digestive system that ferments vegetation as a bovine does, which enables it to eat leaves and buds exclusively? It came with the following options: A) Shoebill stork, B) Hoatzin, C) Shoveler and D) Galapagos cormorant. The correct answer is B) Hoatzin.

Sahil has revealed that he couldn’t contain his happiness on becoming this season's second crorepati. He shared, “Winning the title of a Crorepati is a big achievement for me. I couldn’t fathom this fact when Mr Bachchan announced that I have Rs 1 crore. It was surreal. With this amount, I will gift my mother a new house, get my younger brother a new cricket set and pump in the amount to achieve my larger dream of becoming an IAS officer.”