KBC 13: Tough Questions To Katrina & Amitabh’s Dance; Here’s What Happened In Sooryavanshi Special Episode

Question About Commonwealth Games That Made Akshay Kumar And Rohit Shetty Win Rs 25 Lakh

Akshay Kumar, who loves sports was asked about the Commonwealth Games. The 25 lakh's question was - ‘In 1930, the first Commonwealth Games, then called the British Empire Games, were hosted by which country? The correct answer was ‘Canada'.

Katrina Kaif’s Hilarious Question To Amitabh Bachchan

In conversation with Big B, Katrina Kaif asks a hilarious question to Amitabh Bachchan, which leaves Akshay Kumar in splits. The Sooryavanshi actress asks Big B if she'll get to use each lifeline just once in the game show or for every question. Well, her question indeed leaves Bachchan perplexed and the audience in splits.

Watch the promo here

Big B’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Dance With Katrina Kaif

In the episode, Rohit Shetty requests Amitabh Bachchan to do one step of the recreated version of the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani' song with Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, Kat teaches Big B a step of the song, however, Amitabh fails to do it and leaves everyone in splits.

Watch the video here

About Sooryavanshi

The Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi also stars Jackie Shroff, Vivan Bhatena, Abhimanyu Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi and others in key roles. The cop drama also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances as Singham and Simmba respectively. The film has started its box-office run with a bang.