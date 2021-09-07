KBC 13: Tushar Bharadwaj Wins Rs 25 Lakh, Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question He Failed To Answer?

The 12th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed roll-over contestant Tushar Bharadwaj grace the hot seat. He had played till Rs 40,000 on the show without using any lifeline and resumed his game on September 7 episode with the Rs 80,000 question. The contestant was seen requesting Amitabh Bachchan to let him meet his wife before starting his game.

Tushar, who is the dean of a boarding school in Assam, was hailed by his students for his friendly nature and teaching techniques in his introduction video. The teacher revealed on the show that he left the IT industry to pursue a career in academics. He played a good game and won Rs 25 lakh on KBC 13. However, Tushar decided to quit the show as he didn't know the answer 14th question.

KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 6.4 Lakh Question That Kalpana Failed To Answer On Amitabh Bachchan’s Show?

The Rs 50 lakh question that stumped Tushar is as follows: In which film did Dadasaheb Phalke first cast Durgabai Kamat, making her the first actress of Indian cinema? It came with the following options: A) Satyavan Savitri B) Mohini Bhasmasur, C) Lanka Dahan and D) Gangavataran. The correct answer is B) Mohini Bhasmasur.

Meanwhile, the 13th question that made him win Rs 25 lakh is as follows: The eruption of which volcano caused what is thought to be the loudest sound ever heard in recorded history? It came with the following options: A) Mount Etna, B) Mount St Helens. C) La Garita and D) Krakatoa. The contestant used his last lifeline Ask The Expert on the question. The correct answer is D) Krakatoa.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Some Fun Moments With Deepika Padukone And Farah Khan

Tushar, who currently lives in Tezpur, also revealed how he met his wife Janet during a football match in Kalimpong, during the episode. He shared that while playing the match, Tushar’s friend got injured and had to be taken to the hospital. He then came to know about Janet, who was a trainee nurse in the same hospital and fell in love with her at first sight.