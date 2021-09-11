Ketki Dave To Feature In Balika Vadhu 2 As A Dadi: Report

Colors TV's new show Balika Vadhu 2 has been receiving a positive response from the masses. The second season of the iconic show, Balika Vadhu stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead roles, while Anshul Trivedi, Riddhi Nayak, Mehul Buch, Anjali Gupta, Sunny Pancholi, Shiju Kataria and others in supporting roles. Started on August 9, 2021, the show is based on child marriage and its after-effects.

Talking about the show, the cast of Balika Vadhu 2 is impressing everyone with their performances. And now, a veteran actress of the TV industry is all set to enter the show. Ketki Dave, who is known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is all set to feature in Balika Vadhu 2. A report published in Telly Chakkar suggests that Ketki has been roped in to play the role of Dadi in the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Ketki Dave is a renowned actress in Gujrati and Hindi cinema. Apart from Kyunki..., she has played a negative role in Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Moreover, Ketki has also acted in several Bollywood films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil, Mann, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Parwana, I Hate Luv Storys, Sanam Re and so on. She was also a part of TV shows like Hasratein, Sanjivani, Bigg Boss 2, Comedy Circus - Kaante Ki Takkar, Behenein, Pavitra Rishta, Tamanna, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and many others.

Coming back to Balika Vadhu, the first season starred Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Pratyusha Banerjee, Surekha Sikri, Sidharth Shukla, Shashank Vyas, Annup Soni and others in key roles. After the death of Surekha Sikri, Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla, people said that it's the end of Balika Vadhu era.