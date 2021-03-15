Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Urvashi Dholakia To Participate; Sharad Malhotra Opts Out!

The makers of Colors' popular stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi are coming up soon with the new season. There have been speculations regarding many popular celebrities being approached for the show. It was said that Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra, who enjoys good fan following, has been approached for the show. However, as per the latest report, the actor has opted out of the show!

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Sharad is not open to doing those action stunts at this point. Maybe in the future."

On the other hand, it is being said that Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia, who had participated in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva, will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Although there is no official confirmation regarding the same, it is being said that if all goes well, the audiences might get to watch her doing some daredevil stunts on the show.

The source revealed, "Urvashi is very fit and has even lost weight in recent times. After participating in Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 9, now she wants to challenge herself and perform action stunts for this show."

Other celebrities who have been approached for the show are Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's Mohit Malik. It was also said that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla were approached to participate. However, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actor has denied the reports.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show. Apparently, he will begin shooting from Summer this year. The makers are still finalising the place.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra & Mohit Malik Approached For Rohit Shetty's Show?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Makers Haven't Approached Celebs Yet; Only 5 Commoners To Participate (More Details Inside)