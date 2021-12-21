Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner Karishma Tanna Celebrates Her Birthday With Fiancé Varun Bangera; See Pics

Karishma Tanna recently made headlines with the news of her engagement with boyfriend Varun Bangera. Now, the actress is celebrating her birthday today (December 21) and her businessman beau surprised her with a romantic dinner date. Karishma took to her social media handle to share pictures from the date night as she turned a year older.

However, it must be noted that the pictures don't include Varun but the happiness on her face says it all. She shared the photos with her cake and wrote in the caption, "Happiness (heart emoji) Thanku V."

As soon as the actress shared pictures from her intimate birthday celebration with Varun, fans and industry friends such as Amruta Khanvilkar, Ekta Kapoor, Rajit Dev and Aamir Ali took to the comments section to wish the actress on her big day. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Varun also posted a birthday wish for his ladylove on his IG stories. Karishma then reposted the picture on her Instagram which shows Varun kissing her forehead. He had shared the selfie with the following caption: "Happy birthday love," along with a heart emoji.

Karishma and Varun got engaged in November this year. The happy news was shared by the couple’s mutual friend Suved Lohia on his Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of the actress wrapped up in Varun's arms, he wrote, "Two hearts one beat, two bodies one soul. Congratulations to my man and my KT."

According to various media reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner could tie the knot on 5th February 2022. On the professional front, Karishma was seen in a special dance number in Manoj Bajpayee starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.