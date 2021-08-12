Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill On Fans Blaming Shweta Tiwari For Her Elimination: Guys, Mat Karo Yaar

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. The intersting line-up of contestants is one of the reasons that the show has been in the news. From Divyanka Tripathi performing daredevil stunts fantastically, Nikki's elimination and re-entry to Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination, the show has been in the news. Fans had blamed Arjun Bijlani for Sourabh's elimination and now they are blaming Shweta Tiwari for Aastha's eviction.

As the viewers are aware, Aastha got eliminated in the previous weekend, which not only made the contestants emotional, but fans as well. However, some of them started blaming Shweta for Aastha's elimination as the latter chose the singer for elimination stunt, and latter got eliminated. Recently, the duo was seen partying along with their other co-contestants Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh and others. The singer had shared a video in which she requested fans not to blame Shweta for her elimination.

In the video, Aastha can be seen asking Shweta, "Kya kehna chahte hai fans ko jo apko troll kar rahe hai, kyonki aapne mujhe eliminate kiya (What do you have to say to fans who are trolling you and blaming you for my elimination)," to this Shweta replied, "Main kya kahu, tu hi kah re apne fans ko jo mujhe troll kar rahe hai (What can I say, tell your fans who are trolling me)."Aastha then takes over and says, "Guys maat karo yaar (Guys, please don't do this). She is the closest and sweetest. Yese maat kar please (Don't do like this please)." Shweta mentioned, "Iske elimination se sabse zyada sad mein thi, because I had faith on her (I was really upset when she got eliminated)." Aastha then went on to say that she had to console her later, and said, "So, guys please, it is just a game. Please don't do that. This is not cool."

Shweta had also said that the same when paparazzi questioned about Aastha's elimination. She had said that it is a part of the game and the people who are blaming her today will be supporting her tomorrow.