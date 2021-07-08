Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla Opens Up About His Equation With Rahul Vaidya & The Latter’s Nuptials

Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya had shared a rather tumultuous relationship with each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. For the unversed, Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik had several arguments with Vaidya on the controversial reality show.

However, Abhinav and Rahul will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The duo recently shot for the stunt-based reality show together in Cape Town, South Africa. Recently, Abhinav had a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, where she spoke about his equation with Rahul. The actor revealed that Rahul and he had a disliking for each other, but now that has taken a backseat post-KKK 11.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Launch: Arjun, Nikki & Other Contestants Make Stylish Entry; Divyanka Gets A Surprise

Abhinav said, “Bigg Boss is a different show altogether. Their people will drag you down if they feel you are moving ahead. If you are marching ahead of them, they will try to bring you down. But what I was in Bigg Boss, I was in Fear Factor, no change.”

He went on to add, “The thing is that a show never defines you, (but) you define the show. So, I was the same, and Rahul was, you know, a little different. He was more pally. I won’t say we have become amazing friends, but yes there is no more… there was no animosity as such, that’s a big word. There was a disliking for each other which was mutual, but now that has taken a back seat. Though yes, I won’t say we are like thick friends."

Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar’s Wedding Preparations Begin; Dance Rehearsal Videos Go Viral

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. Commenting on the same, Abhinav congratulated him and Disha. On being quizzed if he would reach out to Rahul to wish him on his big day, the actor informed, “I won’t be here in town. I am leaving for a shoot, then I’ll be back probably on the 17th.”