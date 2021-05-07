Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya And Anushka Sen's Video Will Make You Excited For The Show

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been garnering immense buzz from the last few days. The contestants namely Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raaj Jain and others left for Cape Town, South Africa recently wherein the show will be shot. Recently Anushka Sen shared a video with Rahul Vaidya bound to make the show's fans super pumped up.

The video has Anushka and Rahul sitting on a courtesy transport when they reached Doha while on their way to Cape Town. Anushka tells in the video that they are finally boarding while Rahul asks where they are off to. Both Rahul and Anushka then can be seen singing the Khatron Ke Khiladi title song. Anushka concludes the video by stating, "Season 11". Take a look at the video that was shared by one of the Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up's fans on Twitter.

Apart from Rahul, Anushka also shared a picture with actor Arjun Bijlani, another contestant from the show. This will surely make the fans of the show excited for more BTS pictures and videos of the contestants from Cape Town. Apart from Anuska also shared some beautiful pictures from inside the flight.

The Jhansi Ki Rani actor can be seen sporting a chic attire that she paired with a jacket and a mask. The actor can be seen posing against the backdrop of purple lighting inside the flight. She captioned the same stating, "Vibes" with a purple heart and a plane emoji. Take a look at the same.

Rahul Vaidya had also shared an endearing video with his ladylove Disha Parmar. Disha can be seen pulling him by a belt that is tied up on his waist. The singer had jokingly mentioned in the caption that Disha does not want him to leave her and go to all the snakes on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The couple had also engaged in some adorable PDA at the airport before Rahul left for South Africa. Take a look.

Earlier Nikki Tamboli had also shared an emotional post wearing the Fear Factor jacket on her social media handle stating that she is participating in the show for her brother who passed away a few days back. Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi were also dropped off at the airport as they left for South Africa by their respective partners Divya Aggarwal and Vivek Dahiya.