Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Confirms His Participation; Says He's Thrilled

Arjun Bijlani is one of the popular actors in television industry. The actor, who made a 'damakedaar' comeback with Meri Aashqui Tum Se Hi, has been super busy since then. He was seen in shows like Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The latest report suggested that he has signed Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Recently, the actor himself confirmed his participation in the stunt-based reality show and said that he is thrilled to participate. He also added that he feels honoured to have gotten a chance of being a part of it.

Arjun was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am thrilled to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi and am looking forward to embarking on this adventurous journey. It is one of the most interesting and exciting shows produced in India. I feel honoured to have a chance of being a part of it."

There are also reports that Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan and Ace of Space's Varun Sood have also signed the dotted lines and will participate in the show. However, the actors haven't confirmed about their participation yet.

It is also being said that the team will be shooting in Abu Dhabi this time and the shooting will commence in April. However, there is no confirmation about the same yet.

Other celebrities who have been approached for the show are- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes, KZK's Urvashi Dholakia, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's Mohit Malik, Bigg Boss' Shefali Jariwala and Rubina Dilaik. But the actors haven't confirmed about their participation yet. Also, as revealed earlier, Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show.

