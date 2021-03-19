Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani & Eijaz Khan Approached For Rohit Shetty's Show!

Of late, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the news. The makers have started preparing for the show and it is being said that Rohit Shetty will soon begin shooting. The upcoming season of Colors' popular stunt-based reality show has been creating a lot of buzz especially regarding the contestants' list. Many popular celebrities have apparently been approached for Rohit Shetty's show. It is being said that Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan might participate in the show.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Eijaz and Arjun are in talks with the production house. The makers are keen on having them on board for the show and their deals are expected to materialise soon."

Other celebrities who are apparently approached for the show are ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala, Pavitra Rishta actor Purru, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's Mohit Malik and Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Urvashi Dholakia. It is also being said that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik might participate.

Meanwhile, the makers of the stunt-based reality shows are on the hunt for a location where they can film safely. Apparently, a final call on the shooting location will be taken keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind.

Are you excited about the show? Whom would you like to watch doing some dare devil stunts on Rohit Shetty's show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

