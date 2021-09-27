Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Reacts To Divyanka Tripathi's Fans Calling Him Fixed Winner Of The Show

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently and while his fans and his co-contestants have been congratulating him for this achievement, it seems that not all are happy with his win. Some fans of actress Divyanka Tripathi who had emerged as the first runner-up of the show have been calling Arjun a 'fixed winner'. Not only this but they have also labelled the actor's win a product of cheating and have also accused the makers of the show of the same. Now Arjun has finally reacted to these brickbats.

Talking to BollywoodLife about the same, Arjun Bijlani said, "It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse. The finale stunt, I did it faster. The other day Divyanka did some stunts faster. I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they'll know it is a tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster."

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor added that he tends to take these comments with a pinch of salt. Arjun Bijlani went on to say, "It is odd to think or assume that's how all reality shows work. I take such comments with a pinch of salt." Talking about netizens accusing the host and director Rohit Shetty of being biased too, Arjun said, "Rohit sir is one honest person. He is very strict about safety and everything. It is impossible to cheat under him. People should realise this too. But then people also call hosts biased, what does one do."

Earlier, Arjun Bijlani shared a video that showed his winning moment of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor had also shared a heartfelt note along with the same. Thanking Rohit Shetty in the message, the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor also hailed Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh as winners. Apart from performing well on the stunts, Arjun was also known to bring some comic relief to the show.