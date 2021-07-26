Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Arjun Bijlani To Enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15: Report

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to kickstart on VOOT Select from August 8. The first six weeks of the show will be hosted by Karan Johar and later it will shift to television as Bigg Boss 15. The TV version will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan. Ever since the show was announced, fans have been curiously waiting to know who all are going inside the madhouse.

Amidst several names of celebs, TV actor Arjun Bijlani had recently confirmed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 15. The makers were reportedly in talks with the Naagin actor over the deal. And now, a report published in ETimes TV states that the actor has locked the deal a couple of days ago.

A source close to the development informed the portal, "He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn't easy for him to do the same in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with Bigg Boss 15 too."

Notably, Arjun Bijlani has not yet officially confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss 15. Talking about the show, this time, the makers will also be inviting commoners to participate in the show along with celebrity contestants. A few days ago, reports stated that Divya Agarwal will be seen in the show.

Coming back to Arjun Bijlani, the actor is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is winning the hearts of fans with his performance and in the latest episode of the show, the star won the first K-Medal of KKK 11.