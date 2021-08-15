Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 14 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Disappoints Rohit Shetty Yet Again

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode of August 14, Saturday had the contestants perform some of the most memorable stunts from the past Khatron Ke Khiladi seasons. However, Nikki Tamboli disappointed host Rohit Shetty yet again, by aborting the stunt for the second time. Nikki's actions also upset her stunt partner Abhinav Shukla and the other contestants of KKK 11.

Host Rohit Shetty kickstarted the episode by showing the special messages of Karan Patel, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, to the contestants. Later, the contestants are informed that they are going to perform some of the toughest and most-loved stunts from the past Khatron Ke Khiladi seasons.

Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, and Vishal Aditya Singh were first selected for the risky water stunt. Anuskha and Vishal attempted the stunt, but both of them decided to abort it later. Rahul finished the stunt and emerged as the winner. Rohit Shetty was disappointed with Vishal for aborting the stunt despite beginning it well. Anushka Sen got the fear fhanda.

Later, Abhinav Shukla-Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood-Maheck Chahal, and Arjun Bijlani-Divyanka Tripathi were selected to perform a stunt that involves electric current. Abhinav and Nikki were asked to perform first, but the latter disappointed both her stunt partner and host Rohit Shetty by refusing to attempt the stunt. Just like the previous week, Nikki Tamboli aborted the stunt, to the much annoyance of her fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants.

Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 & Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Witness Jump; Colors TV Retains 2nd Spot

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill On Fans Blaming Shweta Tiwari For Her Elimination: Guys, Mat Karo Yaar

Varun Sood and Maheck Chahal performed the stunt well. However, Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani delivered a stunning performance, thus winning the task. Varun Sood, Maheck Chahal, Abinav Shukla, and Nikki Tamboli got the fear fhanda.

Later, Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul were locked inside a coffin, and they had to open six locks in a tied state. Shweta completed the task with great difficulty, as she is claustrophobic and is afraid of darkness. Sana, on the other hand, completed the stunt successfully and emerged as the winner. Shweta Tiwari got the fear fhanda in this task.