Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 21 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Announces Double Elimination, Divyanka-Varun Impress

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode of August 21 was kickstarted, with the host Rohit Shetty announcing that no contestant will receive a 'fear funda'. Later, the Divyanka Tripathi-Varun Sood duo impressed everyone with their performance in the stunt. However, KKK 11 finally took a different turn with the hitmaker revealing there is going to be a double elimination this week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode of August 11 began with the contestants sharing about the fellow contestant whom they have grown close to, and how the bond developed during the shoot of the show. Later, Rohit Shetty introduced the stunt of the day, which was supposed to be performed in pairs.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host went on to pair the contestants, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla and Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, and Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari, and Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli, together.

At first, the 'mousetrap' stunt was introduced where Vishal Aditya Singh had to guide Sana Makbul to find a way around a table full of mousetraps. When Sana got it wrong, her finger was jammed in one of the mousetraps, and she had to take the desi name of a vegetable. Later, Rohit Shetty replaced Sana Makbul with Arjun Bijlani. The round had no time restrictions.

The host then introduced the 'heli-jump and ladder' stunt, where one contestant is supposed to descend the ladder attached to a helicopter, mid-flight. His/her partner, on the other hand, needed to stay in the ground and unlock the chains. Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari attempted the stunt and finished it in 11 minutes. Divyanka Tripathi and Varun Sood finished it in 5 minutes and 4 seconds, thus impressing Rohit Shetty and their fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants.

Later, the 'water trunk submerged' task was introduced. In this stunt, one of the contestants is submerged in a swimming pool, inside a tank. His/Her pair, on the other hand, is supposed to swim towards the tank and try to free the partner, before he/she runs out of breathing. However, the episode was concluded before the task kickstarted, and Rohit Shetty confirmed that it is going to be a double elimination this week.