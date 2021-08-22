Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 22 Highlights: Vishal Aditya Singh And Nikki Tamboli Get Eliminated From The Show

The August 22 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 begins with Rohit Shetty welcoming back all the contestants in the partnership week. The host reminds everyone that Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi are safe from this week’s elimination and they don’t have to do any other stunt. He also reminds everyone that there will be double elimination in today’s episode.

Rohit then gives another shock to the contestants by exchanging their jodis. The new partners for today’s stunts are Abhinav Shukla-Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh-Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul-Anushka Sen and Arjun Bijlani-Shweta Tiwari.

The first stunt is an underwater one where one partner is locked in a hanging container. The other partner has all the keys and will have to swim towards the container to open it. Arjun-Shweta attempt the stunt and complete it successfully. This is followed by Abhinav-Rahul’s turn. The duo fails to complete the sinking box challenge as Rahul aborts the stunt after some time. As a result, Arjun-Shweta get safe while Abhinav-Rahul enter the elimination round.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 21 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Announces Double Elimination, Divyanka-Varun Impress

The second stunt is performed by Vishal-Nikki and Sana-Anushka. The teams will have to stand on a hanging platform and as the stunt progresses, both partners will have to move ahead on the platform and create a bridge with the help of black rope. Sana-Anushka go first and successfully complete the stunt. Vishal-Nikki, on the other hand, starts the stunt are unable to perform the stunt in the stipulated amount of time. So, they end up in the danger zone.

Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Retains 5th Place; Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Jump

The final elimination stunt is performed by Abhinav-Rahul and Vishal-Nikki. The task entails both partners being locked in two separate boxes filled with cockroaches and monitor lizards. Both the teams manage to complete the challenge successfully However, Vishal-Nikki took 4 mins 50 secs to do the stunt while Abhinav-Rahul took 4 mins 40 secs. As a result, Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli get eliminated from the show.