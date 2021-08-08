Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 8 Highlights: Aastha Gill Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The August 8 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 begins with a funny tug of war between Team Rahul and Team Shweta. For the unversed, in yesterday’s episode, the contestants were divided into two groups, under the captainships of Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya. Shweta Tiwari's team includes Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, and Sana Makbul while Rahul Vaidya's team consists of Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and Maheck Chahal.

Host Rohit Shetty reminds everyone that Team Rahul has scored 20 Points while Team Shweta has 10 Points in its kitty after yesterday’s stunts. For the first stunt of the day, a contestant will be on a rotating ramp and as the stunt starts, they need to jump to the next platform to collect the flags and hook them at the starting point. The contestant will have to collect a total of 10 flags whilst the rotation speed of the ramp will keep increasing, as the stunt progresses.

Divyanka and Vishal do the stunt. The former fails to perform well in the challenge. Vishal, on the other hand, fairs well and manages to collect 9 flags. As a result, Team Rahul wins the game.

This is followed by the second (partner) stunt where one contestant will be lying in a container while the other partner will be outside. The one who is outside has to find a code for the box or more insects will be added inside the container. Abhinav and Shweta do the stunt first and successfully complete it. Rahul and Varun go next and complete it as well. However, Rahul-Varun took less time to finish the stunt. As a result, Team Shweta goes in the elimination.

For the elimination stunt, Shweta nominates Abhinav and Aastha. The underwater stunt is successfully completed by Abhinav. However, Aastha faces problems as she doesn’t know swimming and eventually aborts the game. As a result, Aastha Gill gets eliminated from the show.