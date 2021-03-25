Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Eijaz Khan & Varun Sood To Participate!

Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with the 11th season. Many celebrities' names are doing the rounds regarding their participation in the show. As per Spotboye report, Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan, Naagin's Arjun Bijlani and Ace of Space's Varun Sood are among the confirmed contestants.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "A lot of celebrities are in talks for participating this year. Arjun Bijlani, Eijaz Khan and Varun Sood are the contestants who have signed on the dotted lines and would surely be participating this year."

It was said that Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty will be yet again hosting the show and he might begin shooting soon. It was also said that the makers are searching for a location where they can film safely and a final call on the shooting location would be taken keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind.

Well, looks like the makers have finally decided on the location to shoot for the show! It is being said that the team will be shooting in Abu Dhabi this time and the shooting will commence in April.

The source revealed, "The show is scheduled to be shot next month in April. If all goes as per plan the team with the entire cast will fly to the shooting destination on April 15 till May 25. This year they may shoot the show in Abu Dhabi. However, there is no confirmation on the location yet."

It has to be recalled that previous season was shot in Bulgaria and Karishma Tanna won the trophy. The celebrity line-up was good and the show was a big hit. Well, let's see what the makers have in store for the audiences this season.

