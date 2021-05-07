Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya & Other Celebs Leave For Cape Town

Rahul Vaidya

Indian Idol's Rahul Vaidya, who impressed viewers in Bigg Boss 14, was spotted at the airport. His girlfriend Disha Parmar came along with him to drop him off at the airport. Rahul kissed Disha's hand as he left for his new journey.

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her actor-husband Vivek Dahiya had come to drop her off at the airport.

Varun Sood

Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood is all set for KKK 11 and the actor came along with his ladylove Divya Agarwal. The couple kissed each other at the airport with their mask on as Varun left for his new journey.

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 14, was seen at the airport. His actress-wife Rubina Dilaik couldn't accompany him as she was tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Nikki, Sourabh & Arjun

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli, Qubool Hai 2's Sourabh Raaj Jain & Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Arjun Bijlani were seen at the airport as they were all set to leave to Cape Town.

Vishal, Sana & Shweta

Vishal Aditya Singh, who was last seen in Nach Baliye along with his ex Madhurima Tuli, will be participating in the stunt-based reality show. Sana Makbul and Shweta Tiwari were also spotted at the airport as they are all set for their new journey.