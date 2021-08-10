Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Nikki Tamboli For Calling Shweta Tiwari ‘Jealous’ [Video]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been making headlines every week. Last week, Aastha Gill got eliminated from the show. Apart from that, Nikki Tamboli has also got slammed by host Rohit Shetty for aborting the task. He said that Sourabh Raaj Jain was more deserving than her. Well, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist has now become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Amidst all, recently, a video from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 went viral on social media, in which Nikki Tamboli called Shweta Tiwari 'jealous'. In the episode, Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya's teams were pitted against each other. While Rahul's team won, Shweta had to pick two contestants from her team to perform an elimination stunt. During the discussion with Rohit Shetty, Shweta said that Nikki is the one who has underperformed constantly but was still a part of the show.

The actress further stated that she is safe because of her team. On Shweta Tiwari's comment, Nikki got angry and said, "She has lost her mind, I think she is jealous of me. She didn't appreciate me when I did the water stunt with Abhinav thinking that Nikki can also perform. This is all frustration and nothing else as they have lost. You are not that strong. First, you become strong enough to call others weak."

After hearing her statement, Shweta's teammate Divyanka Tripathi took a dig at her. She said, "Tum bahut cute ho isliye tumse ladne ka bhi mann nahi karta hai, pata hai. (You are very cute Nikki, I don't even feel like fighting with you)." Well, her comment left everyone in splits including host Rohit Shetty. He complimented Divyanka for the 'punch line'. He also said that he would use this line someday in his movies and give her the credit for the same.

Looks like Divyanka Tripathi is not only a good performer but also a good team member. What do you think? Do let us know in the comment section below.