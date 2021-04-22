Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi To Participate? Here Are Contestants, Location & Shooting Details!

Divyanka Tripathi To Participate In KKK 11?

A source associated with KKK 11 was quoted by TOI as saying, "Talks were on with Divyanka for quite some time and the deal has finally materialised. She has come on board with us to participate in the 11th edition. This is the first time television's popular bahu, Divyanka, will be performing hardcore stunts on a reality show." However, the actress is yet to confirm her participation.

Other Popular Celebs Who Might Be Seen In The Show!

It is being said that 'Buzz' song fame Aastha Gill, Qubool Hai 2's Sourabh Raaj Jain, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Urvashi Dholakia, Naagin's Adaa Khan, Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla might participate in the show. Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani has already confirmed about his participation.

Shooting Location

As revealed earlier, the makers have been looking out for some safe place to shoot due to the pandemic. Earlier, it was said that they might shoot in Abu Dabi, but as per latest reports, it is being said that this time the show will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. This is the sixth time that the show will be shot in Cape Town.

Shooting Date

The shooting was supposed to take place in April, but due to pandemic, things got delayed and now, it is being said that the contestants might fly down to Cape Town on May 6. Apparently, they have a schedule of one month in South Africa. the shooting of the show will being in mid-May.